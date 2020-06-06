Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 737,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

