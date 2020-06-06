Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang Sells 65,124 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,524,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,737 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,326.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Trevor Lang sold 400 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

