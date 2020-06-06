Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CAO Kenneth Best Sells 11,496 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.55 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

