First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

FSLR opened at $51.38 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,388 shares of company stock worth $1,618,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

