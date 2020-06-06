Ferris Capital LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferris Capital LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 191,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

