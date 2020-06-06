Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

MEDP stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

