Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.35 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 283.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Five9 worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 89.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -571.97 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $457,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,735. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

