Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $181.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.83, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.