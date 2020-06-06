Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 68,811 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.58% of Ingredion worth $29,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

