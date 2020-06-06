Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 605,068 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.90% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,532,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

