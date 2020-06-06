FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $317.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $318.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

