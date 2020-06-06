Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NYSE:EXR opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

