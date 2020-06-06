Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Holdings Lowered by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exterran by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exterran news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 106,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $533,660.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 713,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

