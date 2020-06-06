Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

EXEL opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 90,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 296,696 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

