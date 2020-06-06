Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Equifax by 257.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

