Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.