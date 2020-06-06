Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Enel S.p.A. ADS stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

