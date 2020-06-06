Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 993.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,876 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Elanco Animal Health worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

ELAN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

