Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,230 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

