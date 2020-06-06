Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Insider Richard H. Fearon Sells 22,461 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETN stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 63,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

