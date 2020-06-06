Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

