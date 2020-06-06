Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9,168.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

