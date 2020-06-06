Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $480,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

