Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 23,149 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after buying an additional 1,278,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 636,499 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,863,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 439,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,758,000 after purchasing an additional 436,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

