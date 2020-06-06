Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 216.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

