Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,308 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of APAM opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

