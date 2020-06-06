Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after buying an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE PFG opened at $47.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.