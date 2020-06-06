Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Petmed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Petmed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

