Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 387,408 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,007,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

RCI opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

