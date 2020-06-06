Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Zoetis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

ZTS stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

