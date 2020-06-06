Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after buying an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 520,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

