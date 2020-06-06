Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.90.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $866.93 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $877.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

