Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $543,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,504 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,381 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,972 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ALTR stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,077. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

