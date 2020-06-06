Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $509,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,178 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $32.17 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

