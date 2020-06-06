Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $497,000 in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NYSE OXM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

