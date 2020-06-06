Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

