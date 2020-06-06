Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $579,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $42.82 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

