Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.