Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,484,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $5,825,918.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,637,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,825,073 shares of company stock valued at $834,154,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

