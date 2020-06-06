Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 26,879 Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 187.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

