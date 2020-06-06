Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 19,290 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

JCI opened at $36.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

