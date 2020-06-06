Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

CI stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

