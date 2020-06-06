Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 138.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 508.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

