Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cryolife at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE CRY opened at $23.55 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

