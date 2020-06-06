Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,874 Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

