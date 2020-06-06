Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,961 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

