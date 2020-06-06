Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $13,434,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $28.59 on Friday. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

