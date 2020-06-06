Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 203,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,307,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.05 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

