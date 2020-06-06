Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.