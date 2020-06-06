Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Allegion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.